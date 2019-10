BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer maker, reported lower than expected profit in the third quarter and said that it now only expected moderate growth due to challenges in the second half of the year.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said on Friday that its core profit (EBITDA) was unchanged year-on-year, below market expectations of a 3% increase.