BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer maker, reported higher than expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday and forecast strong revenue and profit growth in 2019.

Fourth-quarter core profit (EBITDA) rose by 10.0 percent to $6.17 billion, above the 7 percent like-for-like increase average forecast in a company-compiled poll. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop Editing by Shri Navaratnam)