May 9, 2018 / 5:18 AM / in 2 hours

AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 9 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, reported a rise in first-quarter core profit on Wednesday as growth in most of Latin America offset a decline in its largest market, the United States.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona said EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) increased by 6.6 percent to $4.99 billion, in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of $4.98 billion. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

