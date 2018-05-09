AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States

BRUSSELS, May 9 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, reported a rise in first-quarter core profit on Wednesday as growth in most of Latin America offset a decline in its largest market, the United States.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona said EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) increased by 6.6 percent to $4.99 billion, in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of $4.98 billion. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)