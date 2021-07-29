AB InBev Q2 profit beats expectations

BRUSSELS, July 29 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, reported a sharp increase in second-quarter core profit on Thursday, above expectations, as COVID-19 restrictions eased in many of its markets.

A year on from its worst pandemic-hit quarter in most of its markets, the Belgium-based company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 31% on a like-for-like basis to $4.85 billion, against consensus expectations for a 19% increase. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Anil D’Silva)