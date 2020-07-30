Market News
July 30, 2020 / 5:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

AB InBev suffers sharp beer sales slide, takes charge for Africa

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev suffered a sharp slide in earnings and took a $2.5 billion impairment reflecting risks in Africa, but said business had improved during the second quarter, with beer sales actually rising in June.

The Belgium-based company said overall beer volumes had fallen by 17% and core profit by 34% to $3.41 billion on a like-for-like basis, better than the declines of respectively 23 and 36% in a company-compiled poll. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Marine Strauss)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below