LJUBLJANA, June 19 (Reuters) - Slovenia will sell its third largest bank Abanka to the country’s second largest bank Nova KBM which is owned by U.S. investment fund Apollo, said state-owned Slovenian Sovereign Holding, which is in charge of privatisations.

It said NKBM put in the best bid, adding details of the deal will be disclosed after the sales contract is signed. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by David Evans)