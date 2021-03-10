ABA opinion tackles the ethics of virtual work for lawyers

How can lawyers meet their ethical obligations while working remotely? For one, lawyers should know how to work their smart speakers and program their virtual assistants to make sure they’re not listening into conversations about client matters.

That’s among the considerations in an American Bar Association opinion, released Wednesday, advising lawyers on best practices for keeping up with ethical duties while practicing outside of a brick-and-mortar office.

