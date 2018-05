May 16 (Reuters) - Animal health company Zoetis Inc said on Wednesday it would buy Abaxis Inc, a maker of veterinary diagnostic instruments, for about $1.9 billion in cash.

Zoetis has offered Abaxis $83 per share, a premium of 15.7 percent to its Tuesday’s close. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)