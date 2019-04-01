UPDATE 1-Financial control lapses hit some ABB bonuses in 2018

(Adds details about bonuses, control weakness)

ZURICH, April 1 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB did not have effective internal controls over financial reporting as of Dec. 31, 2018, Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer said in the company’s annual report, hitting some executive bonuses.

The failures, discovered in some North American and group applications as KPMG audited ABB’s books for 2018, had consequences for ABB employees, the Zurich-based company said, as short-term incentives “reflected, for some executives, the material weakness in controls”.

“These control failures did not lead to any financial misstatement and there was no need to restate numbers,” ABB said on Monday. “However, the controls failures could have led to a potential misstatement of the company’s financial statements and are therefore called out as a material weakness.”

This is the latest instance of a failure of financial controls at ABB in recent years.

In 2017, the maker of factory robots, circuit breakers and switchgear replaced senior management in South Korea after citing a financial controls failure when an executive disappeared with $100 million. (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)