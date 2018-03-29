ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence

ZURICH, March 29 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering company ABB is considering making acquisitions, particularly in artificial intelligence, Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer said on Thursday.

“We will continually further expand the portfolio of ABB,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the company’s annual general meeting in Zurich.

This would include investment in organic growth in artificial intelligence (AI), and partnerships with other companies to accelerate areas like linking AI to industrial robots.

ABB, whose products also include charging stations for electric cars and massive converters for continent-spanning transmission systems, would also invest selectively in start-up companies, Spiesshofer said. (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)