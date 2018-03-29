ABB ready to participate in global upswing in 2018 - CEO

ZURICH, March 29 (Reuters) - ABB Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer said the market environment had brightened in 2018 with the Swiss engineering group ready to participate in the expected upswing.

The Zurich-based maker of industrial robots and power transmission systems said it saw positive signs in the solar, robotics and emobility markets, while substantial growth was expected to return to the natural resources sector in “the medium term”.

“The reorganisation of the new ABB was completed at precisely the right time, because the markets are on the upswing and we are now well positioned to start 2018 with a full focus on the market and our customers with a focused, strengthened ABB,” Spiesshofer said in comments prepared for the company’s annual general meeting. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)