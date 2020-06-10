ABB to give divestment update in autumn - CEO

ZURICH, June 10 (Reuters) - ABB will say later this year which if any businesses it will sell off, Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said on Wednesday, as he presses ahead with the reorganisation of the Swiss engineering group.

“We well come back somewhere during the autumn and inform you as investors if there are and what businesses we will divest from the group,” Rosengren told an investor event. “It is important to be in businesses where we believe that ABB can create the best value.”

ABB is due to hold its capital markets day in November. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)