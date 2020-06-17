ABB to scrap chief digital officer role, Guido Jouret to leave company

ZURICH, June 17 (Reuters) - ABB Chief Digital Officer Guido Jouret is to leave the Swiss engineering company as part of new Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren’s plan to scale back its centralised operations and empower its individual businesses.

“The Chief Digital Officer role will no longer exist,” an ABB spokesman said, adding Jouret will leave the company in the near future.

The move is the first major departure at ABB since former Sandvik Chief Executive Rosengren took charge in March.