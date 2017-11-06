FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABB overhauls global Power Grids business, halts production at U.S, Swiss plants
Sections
Featured
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Saudi Arabia
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 6, 2017 / 3:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ABB overhauls global Power Grids business, halts production at U.S, Swiss plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - ABB is reorganising part of its global power grids operations as the Swiss engineering group responds to sluggish profitability and falling orders in the business.

ABB said on Monday it was restructuring its operations in North America, halting production at its factory in St. Louis and investing in its sites in South Boston and Crystal Springs, as well as expanding its medium and large transformer factory in Varennes, Canada.

The company said it was also consolidating its European production of traction transformers in Lodz, Poland, halting production of the components - which are used by trains - at its factory in Geneva, Switzerland. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.