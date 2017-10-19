FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABB wins $130 mln order for Hinkley Point nuclear plant in UK
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 19, 2017 / 9:22 AM / in 2 days

ABB wins $130 mln order for Hinkley Point nuclear plant in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - ABB has won an order worth around $130 million to provide infrastructure for Hinkley Point C, the first new nuclear power plant to be built in Britain for decades, the Swiss engineering group said on Thursday.

ABB’s power grids division will provide transmission infrastructure for the controversial project which is being built by France’s EDF Energy.

The new nuclear reactors, which are slated to cost 18 billion pounds ($23.68 billion), will provide 7 percent of Britain’s electricity and supply around 6 million homes with power when they go on line in 2025.

$1 = 0.7602 pounds Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.