Hitachi nears deal to buy ABB's power grid business - Nikkei

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd is in final stages of talks to buy Switzerland based ABB Ltd’s power grid business for about 800 billion yen ($7.05 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Hitachi's board confirmed plans to move forward with the deal, which would be the Japanese industrial conglomerate's largest-ever acquisition, the Nikkei reported here

ABB had been in talks with Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric Corp to sell all or part of its power grids business, Reuters reported in November.

A Hitachi spokesman said the company did not make any announcement and declined to comment further.

ABB did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.