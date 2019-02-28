ABB Q4 reports better than expected Q4 earnings as robotics shines

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - ABB reported better-than-expected earnings during its fourth quarter, the Swiss engineering company said on Thursday, in its first results since it sold its $11 billion power grids unit and launched its latest business revamp.

ABB, whose remaining product portfolio spans factory robots to industrial drives and electric vehicle chargers, reported net profit of $317 million, beating estimates of $301 million in an Infront Data poll for Reuters.

The figure did not include a contribution from ABB’s power grids business, the division which it agreed to sell to Hitachi in December. (Reporting by John Revill)