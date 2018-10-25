ABB reports slight Q3 profit beat, sees positive global growth

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - ABB reported slightly better-than-expected profit during its third quarter on Thursday as the engineering company said the power grids division it is exploring selling reached its profit goal.

ABB, which makes products ranging from industrial robots to power transmission systems, said net income rose to $603 million, beating the average estimate of $592 million of 22 analysts polled by Reuters.

The company said macroeconomic signs remained robust in Europe and were trending positively in the United States, with growth expected to continue in China. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)