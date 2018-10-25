FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
October 25, 2018 / 4:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

ABB reports slight Q3 profit beat, sees positive global growth

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - ABB reported slightly better-than-expected profit during its third quarter on Thursday as the engineering company said the power grids division it is exploring selling reached its profit goal.

ABB, which makes products ranging from industrial robots to power transmission systems, said net income rose to $603 million, beating the average estimate of $592 million of 22 analysts polled by Reuters.

The company said macroeconomic signs remained robust in Europe and were trending positively in the United States, with growth expected to continue in China. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.