Switzerland Market Report
September 12, 2019 / 5:23 AM / a few seconds ago

ABB begins construction of new robotics factory in Shanghai

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - ABB has started construction of a new robotics factory in Shanghai, China, the Swiss engineering company said on Thursday, shrugging off concerns about a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

ABB, which competes with Japan’s Fanuc Corp. and Germany’s Kuka in building industrial robots used in the automotive sector among others, is spending $150 million on the site which is due to open in early 2021.

The company predicts the global robot sales will grow from $80 billion at present to $130 billion by 2025. China is the world’s largest robotics market, buying a third of all industrial robots in 2017.

China’s second-quarter economic growth slowed to its weakest pace in at least 27 years as demand at home and abroad cooled in the face of a bruising trade war with the United States.

Reporting by John Revill, editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below