June 1 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories on Tuesday forecast 2021 profit below analysts’ estimates, due to lower projected COVID-19 diagnostic testing demand.

The company now expects full-year adjusted profit from continuing operations of $4.30 to $4.50 per share, compared with estimates of $5.04 per share, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)