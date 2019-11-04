FDA classifies Abbott's blood pumping system recall as most serious

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday classified the recall of Abbott Laboratories’ CentriMag blood pumping system, following the death of a patient, as Class 1 or the most serious type of recall.

Forty-four injuries and one death were reported at the time when Abbott started the recall in August this year, the FDA said. (bit.ly/2NDsz57)

Abbott did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)