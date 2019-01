Jan 23 (Reuters) - Healthcare company Abbott Laboratories will not focus on mergers and acquisitions in the near future, Chief Executive Officer Miles White said on a conference call on Wednesday.

“I just don’t see M&A right now as a high priority,” White said.

“You make a much higher return on your organic growth,” White said, adding that he did not see gaps right now that could be filled by M&A. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)