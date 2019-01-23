Abbott Lab's fourth-quarter revenue rises 2.3 pct

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories posted a 2.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, helped by growing demand for its heart valves and glucose monitoring devices.

The company posted net earnings of $654 million, or 37 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $828 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier, when it had taken a $1.4 billion charge related to changes to the U.S. tax law.

Net sales of the diversified healthcare company rose to $7.77 billion from $7.59 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)