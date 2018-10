Oct 17 (Reuters) - Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported a 6.6 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher tax expense on earnings.

The company said net earnings fell to $563 million, or 32 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $603 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $7.66 billion from $6.83 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)