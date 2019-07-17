Company News
Abbott Labs quarterly profit jumps 37%

July 17 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories Inc reported a 37% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by demand for its heart devices and FreeStyle Libre system used to monitor blood sugar levels.

The company’s net earnings rose to $1 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $733 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales of the company, whose products include infant nutritional formula, rose 2.7% to $7.98 billion from $7.77 billion. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

