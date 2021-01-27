Abbott profit more than doubles on strong demand for COVID-19 tests

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories’ quarterly profit more than doubled on Wednesday, riding on strong sales of its COVID-19 test kits and strength in its nutrition and diabetes businesses.

The company’s net earnings rose to $2.16 billion, or $1.20 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.05 billion, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $10.7 billion from $8.31 billion. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)