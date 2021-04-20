Abbott quarterly sales miss estimates on lower COVID-19 test volumes

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Abbott's heart stents are pictured inside a store at a hospital in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(Reuters) -Abbott Laboratories fell short of first-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, suggesting that the medical device maker may be facing slowing sales of its COVID-19 test kits as vaccinations gain steam.

In the quarter, COVID-19 test kits generated sales of $2.2 billion and accounted for more than half of the diagnostic unit’s revenue. But that compared with $2.4 billion in the prior quarter.

Abbott’s shares fell 3% to $120.67 in trading before the bell.

Rival Quest Diagnostics, which is set to report its quarterly results on April 22, said in February that it was expecting demand for its COVID-19 tests to shrink in the year as vaccination efforts ramp up.

Abbott, Quest and Becton Dickinson and Co benefited from heightened COVID-19 testing during the early phase of the crisis, a revenue stream that helped blunt the blow from lower demand for medical devices.

Net sales at Abbott increased to $10.5 billion, but fell short of estimates of $10.7 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reiterated its 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share outlook of at least $5.00.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.32 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.27.