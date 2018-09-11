AbbVie reaches tentative settlement in AndroGel litigation

U.S. drugmaker AbbVie has reached a tentative settlement in multidistrict litigation in Chicago over whether it failed to warn consumers that its testosterone replacement drug AndroGel could cause health problems including heart attacks and strokes.

The potential settlement was disclosed in a court filing on Monday by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly, who stayed the case while the two sides work on completing a settlement agreement. Terms of the potential deal were not disclosed.

