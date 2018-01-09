FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 9, 2018 / 12:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge allows evidence of plaintiff's prior diseases in AndroGel trial

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

In the fourth test trial in the federal multidistrict litigation over injury claims relating to testosterone replacement medications, drugmaker AbbVie Inc will be allowed to introduce some evidence of the plaintiff’s medical history as part of its defense, the presiding judge ruled on Saturday.

The trial of Robert Nolte and his wife Genienne, who claim Nolte suffered a pulmonary embolism as a result of his treatment with AbbVie’s AndroGel, kicked off at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qEjHEk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.