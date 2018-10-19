AbbVie names Robert Michael chief financial officer

Oct 19 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc on Friday appointed Robert Michael as its chief financial officer, replacing William Chase, who will retire in mid-2019.

The drugmaker said here Chase will assume the post of executive vice president till his retirement.

Michael, 48, has been the company’s vice president, Controller, since March 1, 2017.

AbbVie said on Thursday it settled a patent dispute regarding its Humira biosimilar with Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd , in the latest such settlement.

Humira, the drugmaker’s blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, is facing stiff competition from biosimilar entrants in Europe. Rival copycat versions of the drug went on sale in Europe earlier this week. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)