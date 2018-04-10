CORRECTED-FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine's uterine pain drug

(Corrects second paragraph to show FDA requested more time to review additional information, not requested additional information)

April 10 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified the companies that it requires more time to review the marketing application for their uterine pain drug.

The agency requested more time to review additional information regarding the results of liver function tests provided by AbbVie in connection with the application for Elagolix in endometriosis-associated pain, the companies said.

The FDA is now expected to make its decision in the third quarter of 2018, three months later than initially expected. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)