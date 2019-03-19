FDA puts partial hold on clinical trials of AbbVie's cancer drug

March 19 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a partial clinical hold on all trials of its cancer treatment Venclexta for multiple myeloma.

The partial hold comes after higher number of deaths were observed in Venclexta arm compared with the control arm of a late-stage study.

The clinical hold does not impact any of the approved indications for Venclexta, such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and is limited to investigational clinical trials in multiple myeloma, AbbVie said.

Venclexta is jointly sold by AbbVie and Roche AG in the United States and by AbbVie in overseas markets. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)