U.S. judge tosses $140 mln verdict against AbbVie in AndroGel case

July 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday overturned a $140 million verdict against AbbVie Inc in a lawsuit by a man who claimed the company misrepresented the risks of its testosterone replacement drug AndroGel, causing him to suffer a heart attack.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago ruled that the verdict jurors returned in October in favor of Tennessee resident Jeffrey Konrad contained “inconsistent” findings on his claims, requiring the case to be retried. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)