June 29, 2018 / 11:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Abbvie, Androgel partner owe $448 million in antitrust case -U.S. judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects damages award to say $448 million, not $488 million)

June 29 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday found that Abbvie Inc used sham litigation to illegally prevent generic versions of testosterone gel AndroGel from getting to market and ordered the drugmaker and its partner to pay $448 million.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle in Philadelphia came in an antitrust lawsuit filed in 2014 by the Federal Trade Commission against Abbvie and its partner Besins Healthcare Inc. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Richard Chang)

