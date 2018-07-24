FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 24, 2018 / 8:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Citron's Left reiterates belief AbbVie shares will fall sharply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Short-seller Andrew Left’s Citron Research expanded on his prediction that U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc’s stock would fall to $60 a share, arguing that new regulations to speed biosimilar drugs to the market and reform rebates will hurt revenue from the company’s top-selling drug, Humira.

Left initially tweeted the $60-a-share call last Thursday. The shares fell as much as 7 percent that day before closing 4.7 percent lower. On Tuesday afternoon AbbVie shares were trading around $91.00.

In a research note published Tuesday afternoon, Left detailed his skepticism about AbbVie’s prospects. “There finally seems to be changes coming to the system,” he wrote.

Other analysts have said that deals AbbVie has signed with rivals like Amgen Inc, Biogen Inc and Mylan NV to prevent them from launching biosimilar competitors to Humira until 2023 will likely protect the company from any of the moves regulators make in the near-term.

Last week, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb laid out a plan to increase biosimilar competition for biologic drugs. The Trump administration has proposed a rule that would scale back protections currently in place that allow rebates between drug manufacturers and insurers and pharmacy benefits managers. (Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.