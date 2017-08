July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc reported an 18.9 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday on strong demand for its flagship rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira.

Net earnings rose to $1.92 billion, or $1.19 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.61 billion, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

AbbVie's net revenue rose 7.6 percent to $6.94 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)