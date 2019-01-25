Company News
January 25, 2019 / 2:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

AbbVie not contemplating big deals - CEO

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc is not considering a big merger or an acquisition, Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez said on Friday, allaying speculations of the company launching a bid for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

“As far as the appetite for a big deal, I can tell you that is not something that we are contemplating,” Gonzalez said in a conference call with analysts.

Analysts and investors have been questioning whether AbbVie could bid for Bristol-Myers, which earlier this month announced plans to purchase Celgene Corp for about $74 billion. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

