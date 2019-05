May 17 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc said on Friday it has halted enrollment of patients in all ongoing studies testing its brain cancer treatment after the drug failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage trial.

An Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended the study be stopped due to lack of survival benefit for patients receiving the treatment Depatux-M when compared with placebo, AbbVie said. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)