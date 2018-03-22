AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug

March 22 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AbbVie Inc said on Thursday it will not seek accelerated approval for its experimental lung cancer treatment based on results from a mid-stage study.

The study was testing the company’s Rova-T as a treatment for patients with small cell lung cancer who did not respond to at least two prior regimens.

Late-stage trials testing the drug as a treatment for patients in the earlier stages of the disease will continue, the company said. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)