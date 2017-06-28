FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Meat processor reaches deal with ABC in 'pink slime' defamation case
June 28, 2017

Meat processor reaches deal with ABC in 'pink slime' defamation case

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - South Dakota meat processor Beef Products Inc has settled its defamation and libel suit against American Broadcasting Company and its reporter Jim Avila, BPI said in a statement on Wednesday.

BPI claimed ABC, a unit of Walt Disney Co, and Avila defamed the company by using the term “pink slime” and making errors and omissions in its 2012 reporting on the company's "lean finely textured beef" product. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. (Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

