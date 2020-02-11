MOVES-Perth Mint officials to join Australia's ABC Refinery treasury, trading teams

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s ABC Refinery, the gold refining division of Pallion Group, said on Tuesday it hired three Perth Mint officials for its treasury and precious metals trading operations.

The company named Joe Metcalfe as treasurer, who served as the deputy CEO of Perth Mint, Australia’s key seller of gold coins and bars.

Nishan Kodituwakku, the deputy treasurer of Perth Mint, and Michael Dymock, a senior trader at Perth Mint, will join ABC Refinery as deputy treasurer and senior trader, respectively. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)