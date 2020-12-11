Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

AbCellera Biologics shares more than triple in stellar debut

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Peter Thiel-backed AbCellera Biologics Inc, which is co-developing antibody therapies with Eli Lilly and Co for the treatment of COVID-19, surged in their debut on Friday, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.18 billion.

AbCellera’s shares opened at $61 on the Nasdaq, 204% above their upwardly revised initial public offering (IPO) price of $20 apiece on Thursday. The Canadian firm had raised $483 million in its IPO.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up