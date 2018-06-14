UPDATE 1-Cargill fund to buy two Brazil plants from Abengoa Bioenergia

(Adds Abengoa comment)

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, June 14 (Reuters) - Food processor and commodities trader Cargill Inc has agreed to buy two cane processing plants from Brazilian biofuels firm Abengoa Bioenergia SA for $80 million, a Brazilian newspaper reported on Thursday.

Cargill’s CarVal fund will acquire the plants in Sao Paulo state from Abengoa Bioenergia, which is in bankruptcy protection and is a unit of Spain’s Abengoa SA, according to O Estado de S. Paulo. The deal will not be finalized until contracts are signed, the newspaper said.

Abengoa said in a statement there were third parties interested in buying its subsidiary’s assets, but “no transfer of assets occurred so far.”

Abengoa said in a statement there were third parties interested in buying its subsidiary's assets, but "no transfer of assets occurred so far."