UPDATE 1-Abengoa's restructuring plan collapses after creditors block deadline extension

MADRID, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Troubled Spanish renewables firm Abengoa said on Monday that its creditors have refused to extend a deadline for negotiating a restructuring agreement, automatically invalidating a preliminary deal.

Since September, the company had repeatedly postponed a deadline to close the negotiations while it scrambled for alternatives to a withdrawn funding offer of 20 million euros ($24.19 million) from the regional government of Andalusia.

“However, in the absence of renewed consent to the deadline extension, the restructuring agreement has been automatically terminated,” the company said in a market statement.

The board will meet immediately to decide how to best protect the company’s interests, Abengoa said, without specifying when the meeting would take place or what could be decided.

In 2016, Abengoa had narrowly avoided becoming Spain’s largest-ever corporate bankruptcy after striking a deal to refinance 9 billion euros of debt, which had handed creditors control of the company.

The coronavirus brought fresh troubles, weighing on revenues, and forcing the highly-indebted firm into more talks with its creditors.

Abengoa had eventually secured a complex preliminary deal that would have seen most of its assets transferred to a holding company, which would in turn receive 230 million euros in state-backed loans. But that has now collapsed.

Trading in Abengoa’s shares has been suspended for months.