November 26, 2019

Abercrombie & Fitch misses same-store sales estimates

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co fell short of quarterly same-store sales estimates on Tuesday, hit by sluggish demand for the teen apparel retailer’s surfwear-themed Hollister clothing line.

Sales at established stores were flat in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, while analysts on average had expected a 0.30% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net income attributable to the company fell to $6.5 million, or 10 cents per share, from $23.9 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

