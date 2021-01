Jan 11 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co on Monday forecast net sales to decline between 5% and 7% in the holiday quarter, as strong online demand was not enough to cushion the blow from temporary store closures and COVID-19 restrictions.

The company had previously estimated net sales to decline between 5% and 10% for the quarter. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)