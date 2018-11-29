Company News
Abercrombie & Fitch beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co topped quarterly same-store sales estimates on Thursday, driven by higher sales at its Hollister and flagship stores.

The company said sales at established stores rose 3 percent in the third quarter ended Nov. 3. Analysts on average had expected a 1.6 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to Abercrombie rose to $23.9 million, or 35 cents per share, from $10.1 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

