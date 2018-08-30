FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 30, 2018 / 11:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Abercrombie & Fitch misses same-store sales estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co missed quarterly same-store sales estimates on Thursday, hurt by lower-than-expected sales at its namesake line of teenage apparel and Hollister brand of surfwear.

The company said sales at established stores rose 3 percent in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected 3.7 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss attributable to Abercrombie narrowed to $3.9 million, or 6 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 4, from $15.5 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales rose to $842.4 million from $779.3 million.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.