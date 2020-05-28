Abercrombie & Fitch quarterly loss widens, sales fall 34% on pandemic woes

May 28 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a 34% fall in quarterly sales and posted a wider loss on Thursday, as the apparel retailer was forced to close stores in markets around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net sales fell to $485.4 million from $734 million, for the first quarter ended May 2, while net loss attributable to the company widened to $244.2 million, or $3.90 per share, from $19.2 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)