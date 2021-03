March 2 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co posted a 5% fall in quarterly net sales on Tuesday, as mall traffic took a hit from consumers staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net sales fell to $1.12 billion from $1.18 billion a year earlier, in line with analysts’ average estimate of $1.12 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Devika Syamnath)